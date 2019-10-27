First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $52.63

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $52.63 and traded as high as $53.13. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF shares last traded at $53.10, with a volume of 4,800 shares changing hands.
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.64.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%.
First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:FCAL)
