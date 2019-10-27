First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $52.63

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $52.63 and traded as high as $53.13. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF shares last traded at $53.10, with a volume of 4,800 shares changing hands.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.64.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 132,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,975,000 after buying an additional 2,456 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after buying an additional 12,865 shares in the last quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,462,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,221,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $991,000.

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:FCAL)

First California Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company for its wholly owned subsidiary First California Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a full-service commercial bank. The Bank’s operations are primarily located within the areas commonly known as the 101 corridor stretching from the City of Ventura to Calabasas, California, the Moorpark-Simi Valley corridor, the western San Fernando Valley, the Tri-Cities area of Glendale-Burbank-Pasadena, the South Bay, the Inland Empire, north San Diego County, Century City and other parts of Los Angeles, Orange San Luis Obispo and Ventura Counties in Southern California.

