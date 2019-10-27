First Quadrant L P CA Sells 242 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

First Quadrant L P CA cut its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,313 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 242 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $1,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 2.8% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 26,840 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,560,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the second quarter valued at approximately $465,000. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 30.9% during the second quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 3,290 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 38.0% during the second quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 2,220,998 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $294,571,000 after purchasing an additional 611,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 49.1% during the second quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 18,160 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 5,984 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $128.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, September 20th. ValuEngine downgraded United Rentals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. UBS Group downgraded United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $166.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on United Rentals from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of United Rentals in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.00.

United Rentals stock opened at $135.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.91. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.28 and a 12 month high of $142.69. The company has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.66.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The construction company reported $5.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.74 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 42.89% and a net margin of 12.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 19.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey J. Fenton sold 2,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.53, for a total transaction of $362,469.55. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,482,032.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Filippo Passerini purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $110.37 per share, for a total transaction of $220,740.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $969,379.71. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

