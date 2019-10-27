First Quadrant L P CA Sells 181,974 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

First Quadrant L P CA lessened its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 74.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,049 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 181,974 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. USS Investment Management Ltd grew its position in Comcast by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 6,208,145 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $248,109,000 after acquiring an additional 423,687 shares during the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co bought a new stake in Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth $314,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC grew its position in Comcast by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 34,347 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Comcast by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 48,307 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after buying an additional 2,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. 82.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Comcast news, SVP Daniel C. Murdock sold 848 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total transaction of $37,507.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,222.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total value of $180,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,333,023.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Pivotal Research upped their price target on Comcast from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America set a $58.00 price target on Comcast and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Cfra set a $50.00 price target on Comcast and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.35.

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $45.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $203.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.61 and its 200 day moving average is $43.57. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $32.61 and a one year high of $47.27.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The cable giant reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $26.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.77 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 11.45%. Comcast’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 7th. Comcast’s payout ratio is 32.94%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

