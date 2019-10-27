First Quadrant L P CA Reduces Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

First Quadrant L P CA trimmed its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,536 shares during the quarter. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ZTS. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Zoetis by 40,874.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,078,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,376,000 after buying an additional 7,061,550 shares during the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in Zoetis during the 2nd quarter worth $133,113,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Zoetis by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,420,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,654,000 after buying an additional 383,799 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Zoetis by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,765,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,172,526,000 after buying an additional 346,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis grew its stake in Zoetis by 147.1% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 547,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,088,000 after buying an additional 325,661 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ZTS opened at $124.36 on Friday. Zoetis Inc has a 12 month low of $78.90 and a 12 month high of $130.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $125.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.83. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The firm has a market cap of $58.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.87.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.08. Zoetis had a return on equity of 72.86% and a net margin of 22.74%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be given a $0.164 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 21st. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.09%.

ZTS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $140.00 price target on Zoetis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on Zoetis from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a $138.00 price target on Zoetis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Monday, September 9th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Finally, Argus set a $140.00 price target on Zoetis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.69.

In other news, EVP Kristin C. Peck sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.22, for a total value of $1,417,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,877 shares in the company, valued at $6,022,623.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.99, for a total value of $562,293.37. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,181,608.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,332 shares of company stock valued at $4,258,182 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

