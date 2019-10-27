First Quadrant L P CA Reduces Holdings in Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF)

First Quadrant L P CA lowered its stake in Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF) by 55.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 61,325 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $2,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNF. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 1,534.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. First Financial Corp IN bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Cutler Group LP increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 1,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. 82.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

In other news, EVP Brent B. Bickett sold 51,709 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.62, for a total value of $2,307,255.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 589,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,316,831.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 64,883 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.86, for a total transaction of $2,845,768.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 127,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,605,088.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 648,213 shares of company stock valued at $28,390,825 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FNF opened at $45.53 on Friday. Fidelity National Financial Inc has a one year low of $29.50 and a one year high of $46.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 0.84.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Compass Point raised shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.54.

About Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates in Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

Featured Article: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.