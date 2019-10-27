First Quadrant L P CA Decreases Stake in Warrior Met Coal Inc (NYSE:HCC)

First Quadrant L P CA lowered its holdings in Warrior Met Coal Inc (NYSE:HCC) by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 125,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,171 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in Warrior Met Coal were worth $2,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the second quarter worth $115,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Warrior Met Coal by 30.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,398,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,023,000 after acquiring an additional 322,975 shares during the last quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Warrior Met Coal during the second quarter valued at $2,210,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in Warrior Met Coal by 50.0% during the second quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 46,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 15,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Warrior Met Coal during the second quarter valued at $503,000.

Get Warrior Met Coal alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Warrior Met Coal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Warrior Met Coal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. B. Riley set a $30.00 price objective on Warrior Met Coal and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank set a $34.00 price objective on Warrior Met Coal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Clarkson Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.88.

NYSE:HCC opened at $22.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.64. Warrior Met Coal Inc has a 52-week low of $18.75 and a 52-week high of $33.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 3.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.56.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.47. Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 62.99% and a net margin of 47.01%. The business had revenue of $397.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. Warrior Met Coal’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Warrior Met Coal Inc will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 25th. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.31%.

In related news, CFO Dale W. Boyles purchased 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.22 per share, with a total value of $26,664.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warrior Met Coal Inc (NYSE:HCC).

Receive News & Ratings for Warrior Met Coal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warrior Met Coal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.