First National Corp MA ADV Decreases Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

First National Corp MA ADV decreased its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 2.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,058 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 649 shares during the quarter. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in AT&T were worth $948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.9% in the second quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 33,782 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Interactive Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 16.7% in the second quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 2,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Donald L. Hagan LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.5% in the third quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 20,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Berkshire Money Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.2% in the second quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. now owns 9,891 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.4% in the second quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 86,471 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,898,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. 53.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

T stock opened at $36.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $269.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.47 and its 200 day moving average is $34.00. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $26.80 and a one year high of $38.75.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89. The company had revenue of $44.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.97 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.53%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.95%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer set a $41.00 price objective on shares of AT&T and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley set a $37.00 price objective on shares of AT&T and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.27.

In related news, CEO John T. Stankey sold 4,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total transaction of $137,419.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,366 shares in the company, valued at $80,798.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Read More: Insider Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.