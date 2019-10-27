First Merchants Corp Reduces Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

First Merchants Corp cut its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 17.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,016 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,580 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBAN. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 100.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 42,998 shares of the bank’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 21,573 shares during the period. Macnealy Hoover Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macnealy Hoover Investment Management Inc. now owns 165,759 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after buying an additional 6,280 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 71,984 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $995,000 after buying an additional 5,646 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 223,339 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,087,000 after buying an additional 12,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 89.6% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 193,899 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,680,000 after buying an additional 91,632 shares in the last quarter. 75.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, September 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Macquarie lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $13.78 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.28.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, EVP Nancy E. Maloney sold 2,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.57, for a total transaction of $37,940.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,100.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of HBAN opened at $14.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.45. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1-year low of $11.12 and a 1-year high of $14.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.17 and a 200 day moving average of $13.62.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 13.83%. Huntington Bancshares’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

