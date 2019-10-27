First Merchants Corp Has $390,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

First Merchants Corp cut its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV) by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,086 shares during the quarter. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RPV. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 126.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000.

Shares of RPV opened at $66.19 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a 52-week low of $53.22 and a 52-week high of $68.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.54 and its 200-day moving average is $64.01.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th were paid a $0.4152 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%.

