First Merchants Corp Has $248,000 Stock Position in VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF)

First Merchants Corp decreased its stake in VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFXF. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 62,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 575.4% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 13,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 11,739 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $289,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $398,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA PFXF opened at $20.24 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF has a one year low of $17.20 and a one year high of $20.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.79.

