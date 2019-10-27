First Merchants Corp Cuts Position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

First Merchants Corp cut its stake in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Donaldson in the second quarter worth $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Donaldson in the second quarter worth $66,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Donaldson by 193.4% in the second quarter. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC now owns 1,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Donaldson in the second quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Ossiam bought a new stake in Donaldson in the second quarter worth $150,000. Institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus set a $50.00 price target on shares of Donaldson and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.25.

Shares of NYSE:DCI opened at $53.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.27 and a 12 month high of $57.31.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $726.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.32 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 32.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Donaldson Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through Engine Products and Industrial Products segments. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

