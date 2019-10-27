First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) Shares Gap Up to $10.45

Shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $10.06, but opened at $10.45. First Majestic Silver shares last traded at $10.75, with a volume of 5,685,649 shares.
AG has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine downgraded First Majestic Silver from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on First Majestic Silver from $5.95 to $8.20 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised First Majestic Silver from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. First Majestic Silver currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.23.
The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.19 and a beta of -0.03.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 17.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,302 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 11.1% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 18,458 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 15.9% in the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 3,273,476 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $29,756,000 after acquiring an additional 448,634 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 45.2% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 212,214 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 66,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 21.9% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 44,554 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. 27.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG)
First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. It owns and operates six silver producing mines, including the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 101,837 hectares located in Sonora; La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila; La Parrilla Silver Mine covering an area of 69,478 hectares located in Durango; Del Toro Silver Mine covering an area of 2,159 hectares situated in Zacatecas; San Martin Silver Mine covering an area of 38,512 hectares located in Jalisco; and La Guitarra Silver Mine that consists of 39,714 hectares situated in México State.
