First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) Shares Gap Up to $10.45

Shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $10.06, but opened at $10.45. First Majestic Silver shares last traded at $10.75, with a volume of 5,685,649 shares.

AG has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine downgraded First Majestic Silver from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on First Majestic Silver from $5.95 to $8.20 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised First Majestic Silver from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. First Majestic Silver currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.23.

The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.19 and a beta of -0.03.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The mining company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $83.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.77 million. First Majestic Silver had a negative return on equity of 3.57% and a negative net margin of 50.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 17.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,302 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 11.1% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 18,458 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 15.9% in the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 3,273,476 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $29,756,000 after acquiring an additional 448,634 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 45.2% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 212,214 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 66,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 21.9% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 44,554 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. 27.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. It owns and operates six silver producing mines, including the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 101,837 hectares located in Sonora; La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila; La Parrilla Silver Mine covering an area of 69,478 hectares located in Durango; Del Toro Silver Mine covering an area of 2,159 hectares situated in Zacatecas; San Martin Silver Mine covering an area of 38,512 hectares located in Jalisco; and La Guitarra Silver Mine that consists of 39,714 hectares situated in México State.

