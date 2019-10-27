First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) Cut to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $29.00 price target on shares of First Financial Bankshares and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Stephens set a $33.00 price target on shares of First Financial Bankshares and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Financial Bankshares from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of First Financial Bankshares from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIN traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.82. 483,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 417,113. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 31.94 and a beta of 1.18. First Financial Bankshares has a one year low of $26.73 and a one year high of $35.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.82.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $102.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.20 million. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 38.59% and a return on equity of 14.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in First Financial Bankshares by 14.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 139,423 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,056,000 after purchasing an additional 17,977 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in First Financial Bankshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $604,000. South Texas Money Management Ltd. lifted its position in First Financial Bankshares by 100.0% during the second quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd. now owns 23,950 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 11,975 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in First Financial Bankshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,333,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in First Financial Bankshares by 94.0% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 15,210 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 7,368 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.32% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bankshares

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services primarily in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

