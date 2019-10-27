First Business Financial Services Inc Plans Dividend of $0.15 (NASDAQ:FBIZ)

First Business Financial Services Inc (NASDAQ:FBIZ) declared a dividend on Friday, October 25th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, November 14th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st.

Shares of FBIZ stock traded down $0.71 on Friday, reaching $24.37. The stock had a trading volume of 23,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,009. First Business Financial Services has a 1 year low of $18.76 and a 1 year high of $25.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.34. The stock has a market cap of $216.59 million, a P/E ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.83.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.07. First Business Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 17.75%. The firm had revenue of $22.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.80 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First Business Financial Services will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FBIZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded First Business Financial Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. ValuEngine lowered First Business Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. DA Davidson lowered First Business Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Business Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th.

In related news, insider Michael J. Losenegger sold 1,500 shares of First Business Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total value of $36,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,924 shares in the company, valued at $718,774.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

About First Business Financial Services

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit.

