FireEye (FEYE) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, October 29th. Analysts expect FireEye to post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The information security company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.16. FireEye had a negative return on equity of 19.56% and a negative net margin of 28.13%. The company had revenue of $218.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.45 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect FireEye to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

FEYE opened at $15.98 on Friday. FireEye has a 1 year low of $12.66 and a 1 year high of $20.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of -22.19 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised FireEye from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $16.00 price target (down from $17.00) on shares of FireEye in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird set a $23.00 price target on FireEye and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $20.00 price target on FireEye and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of FireEye in a report on Friday, October 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. FireEye presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.72.

In other news, CFO Frank Verdecanna sold 10,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total value of $139,877.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP William T. Robbins sold 6,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total value of $83,939.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 411,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,466,934.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About FireEye

FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks. The company provides threat detection and prevention solutions, including network security solutions, email security solutions, endpoint security solutions, and customer support and maintenance services.

