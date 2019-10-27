FinnCap Reaffirms “Corporate” Rating for Filtronic (LON:FTC)

FinnCap reissued their corporate rating on shares of Filtronic (LON:FTC) in a research report report published on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.
FTC stock opened at GBX 9 ($0.12) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $18.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. Filtronic has a 12-month low of GBX 5.25 ($0.07) and a 12-month high of GBX 22 ($0.29). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 7.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 7.75.
About Filtronic
Read More: What is included in the gross domestic product?
Receive News & Ratings for Filtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Filtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.