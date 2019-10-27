FinnCap Reaffirms “Corporate” Rating for Filtronic (LON:FTC)

FinnCap reissued their corporate rating on shares of Filtronic (LON:FTC) in a research report report published on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

FTC stock opened at GBX 9 ($0.12) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $18.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. Filtronic has a 12-month low of GBX 5.25 ($0.07) and a 12-month high of GBX 22 ($0.29). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 7.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 7.75.

About Filtronic

Filtronic plc designs and manufactures customized radio frequency, microwave, and millimeter wave components and subsystems in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Filtronic Wireless and Filtronic Broadband. It offers E-band and V-band transceiver modules; GaN amplifiers, including point-to-point backhaul radio links and power amplifiers; microwave and millimeter-wave filters and diplexers; E-band power amplifiers; and ultra-high capacity data links.

