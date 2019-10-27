Financial Survey: Hickok (OTCMKTS:HICKA) versus Roper Technologies (OTCMKTS:ROP)

Hickok (OTCMKTS:HICKA) and Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Dividends

Roper Technologies pays an annual dividend of $1.85 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Hickok does not pay a dividend. Roper Technologies pays out 15.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

92.4% of Roper Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 71.9% of Hickok shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of Roper Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Hickok has a beta of 0.41, meaning that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Roper Technologies has a beta of 1.14, meaning that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Hickok and Roper Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hickok 0 0 1 0 3.00 Roper Technologies 0 3 6 0 2.67

Hickok currently has a consensus target price of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of ∞. Roper Technologies has a consensus target price of $374.89, indicating a potential upside of 12.08%. Given Hickok’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Hickok is more favorable than Roper Technologies.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Hickok and Roper Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hickok $66.38 million 0.00 $3.61 million $1.52 N/A Roper Technologies $5.19 billion 6.70 $944.40 million $11.81 28.32

Roper Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Hickok. Hickok is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Roper Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Hickok and Roper Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hickok 6.53% 51.08% 13.40% Roper Technologies 21.58% 16.46% 8.38%

Summary

Roper Technologies beats Hickok on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Hickok Company Profile

Hickok Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the commercial air handling, test and measurement, and industrial hose businesses in the United States. Its Test and Measurement segment primarily offers electronic testing products for the automotive and trucking industries. The segment offers automotive diagnostic products to original equipment manufacturers; and aircraft instruments to manufacturers of commercial, military, and personal airplanes, as well as indicators and gauges to manufacturers and servicers of railroad equipment and locomotives. The company's Industrial Hose segment manufactures flexible interlocking metal hoses; and distributes silicone hoses. It sells its metal hoses to heavy-duty truck manufacturers, as well as to agricultural, industrial, and petrochemical markets; and silicone hoses to agriculture and general industrial markets. Its Commercial Air Handling segment designs, manufactures, and installs commercial, institutional, and industrial custom air handling solutions under the FactoryBilt and SiteBilt brand names. It serves health care, education, pharmaceutical, and industrial manufacturing markets customers through sales representatives. The company also exports its products to Australia, Canada, England, Mexico, and internationally. Hickok Incorporated was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc. designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products. The company also offers diagnostic and laboratory software; patient positioning devices and related software, 3-D measurement technology, and diagnostic and therapeutic disposable products; non-invasive instruments and video laryngoscopes; and a cloud-based financial analytics and performance software platform, as well as digital imaging products and software. In addition, it offers water and automatic meter reading products and systems, fluid handling pumps, materials analysis equipment and consumables, flow measurement and metering equipment, industrial valves and controls, and industrial leak testing products. Further, it provides control systems, fluid properties testing equipment, sensors and controls, valves, and non-destructive inspection and measurement solutions. The company offers application management software to government contractors, professional services firms, and other project-based businesses; law and other professional firms; and companies in asset-intensive industries. It serves food, construction, healthcare, education, manufacturing, academic, government research, semiconductor, security, water management, oil and gas, agricultural, water and wastewater, chemical, general industries, material science, steel, automotive, electronics, mining, and research end-user markets. The company was formerly known as Roper Industries, Inc. and changed its name to Roper Technologies, Inc. in April 2015. Roper Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.

