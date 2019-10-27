Financial Contrast: Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) and Atlas Financial (NASDAQ:AFH)

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) and Atlas Financial (NASDAQ:AFH) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

Get Selective Insurance Group alerts:

This table compares Selective Insurance Group and Atlas Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Selective Insurance Group 8.65% 13.53% 3.10% Atlas Financial N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings for Selective Insurance Group and Atlas Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Selective Insurance Group 1 3 0 0 1.75 Atlas Financial 0 0 1 0 3.00

Selective Insurance Group currently has a consensus price target of $68.00, indicating a potential downside of 5.56%. Given Selective Insurance Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Selective Insurance Group is more favorable than Atlas Financial.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Selective Insurance Group and Atlas Financial’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Selective Insurance Group $2.59 billion 1.65 $178.93 million $3.66 19.67 Atlas Financial $221.77 million 0.03 -$36.89 million N/A N/A

Selective Insurance Group has higher revenue and earnings than Atlas Financial.

Dividends

Selective Insurance Group pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Atlas Financial does not pay a dividend. Selective Insurance Group pays out 21.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

78.8% of Selective Insurance Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.9% of Atlas Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Selective Insurance Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.1% of Atlas Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Selective Insurance Group has a beta of 0.79, indicating that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Atlas Financial has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Selective Insurance Group beats Atlas Financial on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Selective Insurance Group

Selective Insurance Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, Excess and Surplus Lines, and Investments. The company's products and services include property insurance, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property; and casualty insurance that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities. It also offers flood insurance products. The company provides its insurance products and services to businesses, non-profit organizations, local government agencies, and individuals through independent retail agents and wholesale general agents. In addition, it invests in fixed income investments and preferred stocks, equity securities, and alternative investment portfolio. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Branchville, New Jersey.

About Atlas Financial

Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in underwriting commercial automobile insurance policies in the United States. Its automobile insurance products provide insurance coverage in three primary areas, including liability, accident benefits, and physical damage. The company focuses on the light commercial automobile sector, including taxi cabs, non-emergency para-transit, limousine, livery, and business autos. The company distributes its insurance products through a network of retail independent agents. Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Schaumburg, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for Selective Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selective Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.