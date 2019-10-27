Financial Contrast: Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) vs. Lekoil (NASDAQ:LEKOF)

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) and Lekoil (OTCMKTS:LEKOF) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

99.0% of Diamondback Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Diamondback Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Diamondback Energy and Lekoil’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diamondback Energy 26.92% 6.50% 4.28% Lekoil N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Diamondback Energy and Lekoil, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Diamondback Energy 0 0 24 2 3.08 Lekoil 0 1 0 0 2.00

Diamondback Energy currently has a consensus target price of $147.55, indicating a potential upside of 68.70%. Given Diamondback Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Diamondback Energy is more favorable than Lekoil.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Diamondback Energy and Lekoil’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Diamondback Energy $2.18 billion 6.55 $845.67 million $5.87 14.90 Lekoil N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Diamondback Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Lekoil.

Volatility & Risk

Diamondback Energy has a beta of 0.77, indicating that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lekoil has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Diamondback Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.75 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Lekoil does not pay a dividend. Diamondback Energy pays out 12.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Diamondback Energy beats Lekoil on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, the company's net acreage position was approximately 461,218 acres in the Permian Basin; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves were 992,001 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent. It also held working interests in 7,279 gross producing wells, as well as royalty interests in 2,645 additional wells. In addition, the company, through its subsidiary, Viper Energy Partners LP, owns mineral interests in approximately 532,295 gross acres and 14,841 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale. Diamondback Energy, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

Lekoil Company Profile

Lekoil Limited explores for, develops, and produces petroleum oil and natural gas in Nigeria, Namibia, Cayman, and internationally. The company owns a 40% interest in the Otakikpo marginal field located in the south-eastern part of the Niger Delta; and a 40% interest in the OPL 310 block located in the Upper Cretaceous fairway that runs along the West African Transform Margin. It also holds a 62% interest in the OPL 325 located in the Dahomey Basin; and a 77.5% interest in the Namibia Blocks 2514B located. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Lagos, Nigeria.

