Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Stock Rating Upgraded by UBS Group

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $33.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $32.00. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.60% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on FITB. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $32.00 to $30.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.41.

NASDAQ:FITB traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.05. 9,573,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,791,194. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $22.12 and a 1-year high of $30.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.33 and its 200-day moving average is $27.41. The stock has a market cap of $20.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.38.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 11.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Timothy Spence sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total transaction of $137,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 152,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,201,533.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Evan Bayh acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.93 per share, for a total transaction of $103,720.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 48,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,258,045.81. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 53.9% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 47.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 179.1% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Perspective Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $57,000. 78.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

