Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Stock Rating Upgraded by UBS Group

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $33.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $32.00. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.60% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on FITB. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $32.00 to $30.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.41.
NASDAQ:FITB traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.05. 9,573,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,791,194. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $22.12 and a 1-year high of $30.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.33 and its 200-day moving average is $27.41. The stock has a market cap of $20.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.38.
In other news, EVP Timothy Spence sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total transaction of $137,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 152,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,201,533.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Evan Bayh acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.93 per share, for a total transaction of $103,720.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 48,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,258,045.81. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 53.9% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 47.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 179.1% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Perspective Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $57,000. 78.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile
Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.
