Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) Coverage Initiated at National Securities

National Securities assumed coverage on shares of Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) in a research note published on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $15.00 target price on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on FDUS. Raymond James lowered Fidus Investment from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, October 11th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered Fidus Investment from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. BidaskClub lowered Fidus Investment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fidus Investment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Fidus Investment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fidus Investment has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.63.

Fidus Investment stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.65. 93,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,501. The company has a market capitalization of $360.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.03. Fidus Investment has a 1 year low of $11.48 and a 1 year high of $16.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.48.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $18.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.36 million. Fidus Investment had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 52.70%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fidus Investment will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Shelby E. Sherard purchased 3,100 shares of Fidus Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.32 per share, with a total value of $44,392.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,507.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in Fidus Investment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $161,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Fidus Investment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Fidus Investment by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,281 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Fidus Investment by 57.5% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,874 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 7,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in Fidus Investment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $642,000. Institutional investors own 29.45% of the company’s stock.

About Fidus Investment

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

