Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) Holdings Trimmed by Empire Life Investments Inc.

Empire Life Investments Inc. cut its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 280,435 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,393 shares during the quarter. Fidelity National Information Servcs makes up approximately 3.1% of Empire Life Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Empire Life Investments Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs were worth $37,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cox Capital Mgt LLC raised its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 3.5% in the second quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 6,562 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Swedbank raised its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 27.6% in the second quarter. Swedbank now owns 1,222,018 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $149,917,000 after acquiring an additional 264,272 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 92.6% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 97,867 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,006,000 after acquiring an additional 47,042 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 25.4% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 8,484 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 23.8% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 755 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on FIS. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Raymond James set a $149.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $171.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Fidelity National Information Servcs has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.53.

In related news, Director Charles Drucker sold 62,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.22, for a total transaction of $8,431,163.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 533,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,608,517.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO James W. Woodall sold 100,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.76, for a total transaction of $13,442,746.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,066,798.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 331,737 shares of company stock valued at $44,517,690. 1.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE FIS opened at $129.32 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $131.63 and its 200-day moving average is $126.11. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a 12-month low of $94.53 and a 12-month high of $141.35. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $79.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.64.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.78. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.77%.

Fidelity National Information Servcs

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

