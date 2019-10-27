Ferrari NV (NYSE:RACE) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Ferrari NV (NYSE:RACE) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $172.76.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America raised their price target on Ferrari from $150.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley set a $175.00 price target on Ferrari and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Societe Generale raised Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ferrari from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine cut Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Get Ferrari alerts:

NYSE:RACE opened at $156.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.65. The stock has a market cap of $29.29 billion, a PE ratio of 38.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.34. Ferrari has a 52 week low of $93.85 and a 52 week high of $170.54.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Ferrari had a return on equity of 50.99% and a net margin of 23.42%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ferrari will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RACE. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ferrari during the second quarter valued at about $206,000. Accuvest Global Advisors grew its position in shares of Ferrari by 49.5% during the second quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 7,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,508 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ferrari during the second quarter valued at about $251,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ferrari during the second quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Baskin Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Ferrari by 4.5% during the second quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 94,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,294,000 after purchasing an additional 4,070 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.44% of the company’s stock.

Ferrari Company Profile

Ferrari N.V., through with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; Fuori series, one-off, and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides non-registered racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

Featured Story: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.