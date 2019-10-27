Farmers Trust Co. Sells 10,341 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Farmers Trust Co. decreased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 11.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 81,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,341 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for about 2.8% of Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $10,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pegasus Partners Ltd. grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 72.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. now owns 11,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after buying an additional 4,632 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 17,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 4,269,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,035,000 after buying an additional 128,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 51,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,417,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 65.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Steven D. Bishop sold 41,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.36, for a total transaction of $5,078,114.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,572,911.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.10, for a total value of $619,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 492,519 shares of company stock valued at $58,596,988 in the last 90 days. 1.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. TheStreet upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $117.00 price objective on Procter & Gamble and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.00.

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $123.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $311.20 billion, a PE ratio of 26.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.42. Procter & Gamble Co has a one year low of $86.74 and a one year high of $125.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.83.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $17.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.43 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 25.07% and a net margin of 6.24%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a dividend of $0.7459 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.93%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

