Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) & Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) Head to Head Analysis

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) and Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Farmers National Banc pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Eagle Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Farmers National Banc pays out 34.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Eagle Bancorp pays out 19.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

This table compares Farmers National Banc and Eagle Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Farmers National Banc $117.26 million 3.51 $32.57 million $1.15 12.95 Eagle Bancorp $415.87 million 3.72 $152.28 million $4.42 10.13

Eagle Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Farmers National Banc. Eagle Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Farmers National Banc, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Farmers National Banc and Eagle Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Farmers National Banc 0 0 2 0 3.00 Eagle Bancorp 0 6 1 0 2.14

Farmers National Banc presently has a consensus target price of $15.75, indicating a potential upside of 5.78%. Eagle Bancorp has a consensus target price of $52.75, indicating a potential upside of 17.82%. Given Eagle Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Eagle Bancorp is more favorable than Farmers National Banc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

37.8% of Farmers National Banc shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.7% of Eagle Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 8.7% of Farmers National Banc shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% of Eagle Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Farmers National Banc and Eagle Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Farmers National Banc 27.11% 12.68% 1.47% Eagle Bancorp 32.62% 13.24% 1.78%

Risk and Volatility

Farmers National Banc has a beta of 0.88, meaning that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eagle Bancorp has a beta of 0.9, meaning that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Eagle Bancorp beats Farmers National Banc on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Farmers National Banc Company Profile

Farmers National Banc Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. The company offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, MasterCard and Visa credit cards, brokerage, and other services. It also provides personal and corporate trust services in the areas of estate settlement, trust administration, and employee benefit plans; retirement services; property and casualty insurance products and services; and various insurance products through licensed representatives, as well as invests in municipal securities. The company operates in through 39 locations and two-branch locations in southwestern Pennsylvania. Farmers National Banc Corp. was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Canfield, Ohio.

Eagle Bancorp Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. It accepts business and personal checking, NOW, tiered savings, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement and investment sweep accounts; and time deposits. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; residential mortgage loans; and real estate secured loans. In addition, it provides online and mobile banking services; other services, including cash management services, business sweep accounts, lock boxes, remote deposit captures, account reconciliation services, merchant card services, safety deposit boxes, and automated clearing house origination, as well as after-hours depositories and ATM services. Further, it provides commercial and retail insurance products through a referral arrangement. The company serves sole proprietorships, small and medium-sized businesses, partnerships, corporations, non-profit organizations, associations, and individuals, as well as investors. It operates 20 banking offices comprising 6 in Suburban Maryland, 5 in the District of Columbia, and 9 in Northern Virginia. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

