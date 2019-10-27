F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Shares Bought by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,628 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FFIV. Guinness Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 66.7% during the second quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd now owns 170 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 6.3% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,541 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 4.0% during the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,498 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 2.6% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,033 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 7.4% during the second quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 94.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays increased their target price on F5 Networks from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on F5 Networks in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. They set an “inline” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies raised F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $161.00 to $166.00 in a report on Monday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut F5 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised F5 Networks from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. F5 Networks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.42.

NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $143.55 on Friday. F5 Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $121.36 and a one year high of $190.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $137.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.19. The stock has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.06.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The network technology company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.04. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 31.79% and a net margin of 19.07%. The business had revenue of $590.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.51 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Alan Higginson sold 1,688 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.90, for a total value of $224,335.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,840 shares in the company, valued at $1,307,736. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.73, for a total value of $33,932.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,274 shares in the company, valued at $4,244,820.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,783 shares of company stock worth $2,219,345. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

