Expanse (EXP) Price Hits $0.0538 on Exchanges

Expanse (CURRENCY:EXP) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 27th. One Expanse coin can currently be purchased for $0.0538 or 0.00000557 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, BiteBTC, YoBit and Poloniex. Expanse has a total market cap of $887,682.00 and $4,389.00 worth of Expanse was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Expanse has traded down 25% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0866 or 0.00000896 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Expanse is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It launched on July 3rd, 2015. Expanse’s total supply is 20,548,726 coins and its circulating supply is 16,508,389 coins. The official website for Expanse is www.expanse.tech . The Reddit community for Expanse is /r/expanseofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Expanse’s official Twitter account is @ExpanseOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Expanse is forum.expanse.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “- Algorithm: Dagger – Block Reward: 8 – Gas Limit: 31415926 – Block Target: 60 seconds – Listen Port: 42786 – RPC Port: 9656 – Reserve: 11 Million (Community Managed) “

Expanse can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Upbit, Bittrex, Cryptopia, BiteBTC and Poloniex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Expanse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Expanse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Expanse using one of the exchanges listed above.

