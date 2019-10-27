Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $37.54

Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $37.54 and traded as high as $37.80. Exchange Income shares last traded at $37.72, with a volume of 28,146 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EIF shares. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$46.00 target price on shares of Exchange Income in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$39.50 to C$41.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$40.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$55.00 target price on shares of Exchange Income in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$44.44.

The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$38.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$37.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.79, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.79 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$325.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$336.06 million. Equities research analysts predict that Exchange Income Co. will post 3.4300004 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.04%. This is an increase from Exchange Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. Exchange Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 102.98%.

About Exchange Income (TSE:EIF)

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

