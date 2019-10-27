Evertec Inc (NYSE:EVTC) Declares $0.05 Dividend

Evertec Inc (NYSE:EVTC) announced a dividend on Thursday, October 24th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the business services provider on Friday, December 6th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st.

Shares of EVTC traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.98. The stock had a trading volume of 333,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,442. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. Evertec has a 52 week low of $22.41 and a 52 week high of $37.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81 and a beta of 0.74.

Get Evertec alerts:

Evertec (NYSE:EVTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $122.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.13 million. Evertec had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 60.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Evertec will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on EVTC shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Evertec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Evertec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of Evertec in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “positive” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Evertec presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.50.

About Evertec

EVERTEC, Inc engage in transaction processing business serving financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates in four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions.

Read More: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Evertec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evertec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.