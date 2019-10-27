Evertec Inc (NYSE:EVTC) Declares $0.05 Dividend

Evertec Inc (NYSE:EVTC) announced a dividend on Thursday, October 24th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the business services provider on Friday, December 6th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st.
Shares of EVTC traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.98. The stock had a trading volume of 333,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,442. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. Evertec has a 52 week low of $22.41 and a 52 week high of $37.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81 and a beta of 0.74.
Evertec (NYSE:EVTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $122.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.13 million. Evertec had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 60.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Evertec will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Evertec
EVERTEC, Inc engage in transaction processing business serving financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates in four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions.
