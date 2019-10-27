Eurasia Mining (LON:EUA) Sets New 52-Week High at $1.42

Eurasia Mining plc (LON:EUA) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 1.42 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.07 ($0.01), with a volume of 417961128 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.95 ($0.01).

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 0.50. The company has a market cap of $24.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.24.

Eurasia Mining Company Profile (LON:EUA)

Eurasia Mining Plc, a mineral exploration company, invests in, explores for, and develops platinum group metals, gold, copper, nickel, and other minerals primarily in Russia. Its principal projects include the West Kytlim project located in the Central Urals; and the Monchetundra project located in the Kola Peninsula of Russia.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Eurasia Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eurasia Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.