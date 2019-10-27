EtherSportz (ESZ) 24 Hour Volume Tops $543.00

EtherSportz (CURRENCY:ESZ) traded down 25.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 27th. Over the last seven days, EtherSportz has traded 16% lower against the dollar. EtherSportz has a market cap of $50,434.00 and approximately $543.00 worth of EtherSportz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EtherSportz token can currently be purchased for about $0.0168 or 0.00000172 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Bancor Network.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00038102 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00006336 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $521.05 or 0.05416115 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000371 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0967 or 0.00001005 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000221 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 43.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000067 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00042962 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00031312 BTC.

About EtherSportz

EtherSportz (CRYPTO:ESZ) is a token. Its genesis date was January 16th, 2018. EtherSportz’s total supply is 3,001,419 tokens. The Reddit community for EtherSportz is /r/EtherSportz and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for EtherSportz is ethersportz.com . EtherSportz’s official Twitter account is @EtherSportz and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling EtherSportz

EtherSportz can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Bancor Network. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EtherSportz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EtherSportz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EtherSportz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

