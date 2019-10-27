Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) Shares Sold by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR lessened its stake in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mechanics Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $342,000. Bailard Inc. increased its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 3,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Tuttle Tactical Management increased its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 69.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management now owns 21,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,227,000 after buying an additional 8,717 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 91,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,251,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Estee Lauder Companies alerts:

In other news, Director Rose Marie Bravo sold 4,697 shares of Estee Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.83, for a total value of $933,904.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,524,544.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Sara E. Moss sold 6,274 shares of Estee Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.55, for a total transaction of $1,214,332.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,187,217 shares of company stock valued at $429,841,069 in the last three months. Insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

EL opened at $188.63 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $194.16 and a 200-day moving average of $182.85. The company has a market capitalization of $67.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.13, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.77. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a 1-year low of $121.47 and a 1-year high of $207.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 44.43%. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $221.00 price target (up previously from $202.00) on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.35.

Estee Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Article: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Estee Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estee Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.