Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) Shares Sold by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lowered its position in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 3.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $2,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bath Savings Trust Co grew its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 4.8% during the second quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 38,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,012,000 after buying an additional 1,757 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Estee Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,490,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. boosted its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 20,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,751,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Estee Lauder Companies stock opened at $188.63 on Friday. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a one year low of $121.47 and a one year high of $207.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $194.16 and its 200 day moving average is $182.85. The stock has a market cap of $67.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.11. Estee Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 44.43% and a net margin of 12.01%. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. Estee Lauder Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EL. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target (up from $205.00) on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Evercore ISI set a $190.00 price target on Estee Lauder Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $216.00 price target (up from $181.00) on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $172.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.35.

In other Estee Lauder Companies news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 28,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.51, for a total transaction of $5,951,411.69. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,279,773.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Sara E. Moss sold 6,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.55, for a total value of $1,214,332.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,187,217 shares of company stock worth $429,841,069. 14.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

