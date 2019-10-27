Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.12, Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $638.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.70 million. Erie Indemnity had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 31.42%.

ERIE traded up $3.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $185.66. 167,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 164,874. Erie Indemnity has a 52-week low of $123.94 and a 52-week high of $270.23. The company has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.70 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $191.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $214.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Erie Indemnity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Erie Indemnity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Erie Indemnity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th.

In other Erie Indemnity news, Director J Ralph Borneman, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of Erie Indemnity stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $4,200,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 46.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Erie Indemnity

Erie Indemnity Company operates as a managing attorney-in-fact for the subscribers at the Erie Insurance Exchange in the United States. The company provides sales, underwriting, and policy issuance services for the policyholders on behalf of the Erie Insurance Exchange. Its sales related services include agent compensation, and sales and advertising support services; and underwriting services comprise underwriting and policy processing, as well as provides administrative support, information technology, and customer services.

