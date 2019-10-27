Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Biogen Inc’s FY2019 Earnings (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) – Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2019 EPS estimates for Biogen in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $32.89 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $32.25. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Biogen’s Q4 2019 earnings at $7.65 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $8.17 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $7.95 EPS.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $9.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.27 by $0.90. Biogen had a net margin of 37.91% and a return on equity of 46.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis.

BIIB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Biogen from $212.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Biogen from $280.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 12th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $288.33.

Shares of Biogen stock opened at $288.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $51.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $233.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $231.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Biogen has a twelve month low of $215.77 and a twelve month high of $344.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Quadrant L P CA grew its position in Biogen by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 45,840 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,672,000 after purchasing an additional 3,646 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Biogen by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Biogen in the 3rd quarter worth about $349,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Biogen by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,030 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Biogen by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

