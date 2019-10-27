Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Denbury Resources Inc.’s Q3 2019 Earnings (NYSE:DNR)

Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE:DNR) – Capital One Financial reduced their Q3 2019 EPS estimates for shares of Denbury Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 22nd. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.10. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Denbury Resources’ Q4 2019 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on DNR. Royal Bank of Canada set a $2.00 price target on Denbury Resources and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Imperial Capital set a $1.00 price target on Denbury Resources and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Denbury Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.38.

NYSE:DNR opened at $1.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.40. The company has a market cap of $497.84 million, a P/E ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 3.37. Denbury Resources has a 52-week low of $0.87 and a 52-week high of $4.49.

Denbury Resources (NYSE:DNR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $343.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.52 million. Denbury Resources had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 27.05%. Denbury Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DNR. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Denbury Resources by 50.0% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 30,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Denbury Resources during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Denbury Resources by 67.3% during the second quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 43,500 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 17,500 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Denbury Resources by 26.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,498 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 12,931 shares during the period. Finally, Callahan Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Denbury Resources by 32.3% during the second quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 63,500 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

Denbury Resources

Denbury Resources Inc operates as an independent oil and natural gas company in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, Louisiana, and Alabama in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

