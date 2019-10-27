EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) Shares Sold by Sage Rhino Capital LLC

Sage Rhino Capital LLC reduced its stake in EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,951 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 423 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in EPAM Systems by 4.9% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,402 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,109,000. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 6.5% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 23,585 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,022,000. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 58.0% in the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 365 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on EPAM. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $187.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Barclays started coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $214.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.78.

In other EPAM Systems news, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 2,800 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $546,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 10,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,039,505. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 3,469 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.92, for a total transaction of $648,425.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,892,213.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems stock traded down $1.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $176.15. The stock had a trading volume of 191,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,959. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $181.13. EPAM Systems Inc has a twelve month low of $104.77 and a twelve month high of $201.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 4.72. The firm has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.05, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.47.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.08. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 18.90%. The firm had revenue of $551.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $549.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that EPAM Systems Inc will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides software product development and digital platform engineering services primarily in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

