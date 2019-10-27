EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.35 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) will post earnings of $1.35 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for EPAM Systems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.32 and the highest is $1.41. EPAM Systems reported earnings of $1.17 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EPAM Systems will report full-year earnings of $5.29 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.26 to $5.35. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $6.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.28 to $6.87. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow EPAM Systems.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $551.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $549.84 million. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 18.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $187.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $214.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.78.

In other news, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 2,800 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $546,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 10,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,039,505. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 3,469 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.92, for a total transaction of $648,425.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,473 shares in the company, valued at $2,892,213.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in EPAM Systems by 4.9% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,402 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in EPAM Systems in the third quarter valued at about $1,109,000. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in EPAM Systems by 6.5% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 23,585 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,300,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in EPAM Systems in the third quarter valued at about $8,022,000. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 58.0% in the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 365 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

EPAM traded down $1.37 during trading on Thursday, hitting $176.15. The stock had a trading volume of 191,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,959. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a PE ratio of 45.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.13. EPAM Systems has a 12 month low of $104.77 and a 12 month high of $201.00.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc provides software product development and digital platform engineering services primarily in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

