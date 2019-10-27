Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 8,476 Shares of Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 5.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 175,365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,476 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Entegris were worth $8,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Entegris in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Entegris in the second quarter valued at $70,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Entegris during the second quarter valued at about $80,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Entegris during the second quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Flinton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Entegris during the second quarter valued at about $103,000.

In other news, SVP William James Shaner sold 24,294 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.33, for a total transaction of $1,076,953.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,536 shares in the company, valued at $1,132,010.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 25,974 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,168,830.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 74,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,353,445. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,812 shares of company stock valued at $3,242,453 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ENTG shares. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Entegris to $51.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub raised Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup set a $45.00 price objective on Entegris and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENTG opened at $47.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.02. Entegris Inc has a 12-month low of $24.14 and a 12-month high of $49.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.39 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 4.87, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. Entegris had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 24.64%. The firm had revenue of $394.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.09 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Entegris Inc will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 29th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Entegris’s payout ratio is 16.93%.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies micro contamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

