Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $8.44 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM) by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 281,177 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,478 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.61% of SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF worth $8,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF by 115.8% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,159,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,532,000 after purchasing an additional 622,212 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF by 104.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,111,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,066,000 after purchasing an additional 567,661 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF by 363.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 392,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,030,000 after purchasing an additional 307,882 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,026,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,441,000 after purchasing an additional 272,508 shares during the period. Finally, S. R. Schill & Associates lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF by 139.3% in the 2nd quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 302,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,281,000 after purchasing an additional 176,327 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPSM opened at $30.67 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.10 and its 200-day moving average is $30.21. SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $24.79 and a 1 year high of $31.73.

