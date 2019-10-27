Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Decreases Position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 13,100 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.09% of Eastman Chemical worth $9,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Eastman Chemical by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in Eastman Chemical by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 9,221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Eastman Chemical by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 23,944 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Eastman Chemical by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Eastman Chemical by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

EMN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Eastman Chemical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective (down from $83.00) on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.33.

EMN opened at $76.28 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Eastman Chemical has a one year low of $61.22 and a one year high of $86.18.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.24%.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

