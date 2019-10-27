Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 10,066 Shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 185,062 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,066 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF were worth $9,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ITM. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,529,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,102,000 after purchasing an additional 433,467 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 565,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,156,000 after purchasing an additional 18,489 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 384,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,108,000 after purchasing an additional 5,660 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF by 6.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 347,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,313,000 after acquiring an additional 22,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 263,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,110,000 after acquiring an additional 7,359 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:ITM opened at $50.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.92. VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF has a 52-week low of $45.86 and a 52-week high of $51.11.

Market Vectors Intermediate Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Intermediate Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 6 to 16 years.

Further Reading: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.