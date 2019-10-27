Engie (EPA:ENGI) PT Set at €15.50 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €15.50 ($18.02) price objective on Engie (EPA:ENGI) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ENGI has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays set a €17.00 ($19.77) price target on Engie and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. HSBC set a €14.00 ($16.28) price target on Engie and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank set a €15.50 ($18.02) target price on Engie and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €18.50 ($21.51) price objective on Engie and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €16.30 ($18.95) price objective on Engie and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €15.82 ($18.40).

ENGI opened at €14.93 ($17.35) on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €14.51. Engie has a 1 year low of €12.16 ($14.14) and a 1 year high of €15.16 ($17.63).

ENGIE SA engages in power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. The company operates through North America, Latin America, Africa/Asia, Benelux, France, Europe excluding France & Benelux, Infrastructures Europe, GEM & LNG, and Other segments. It engages in the generation and sale of power through nuclear, thermal, solar, wind, biogas, and biomass resources; and seawater desalination activities, as well as offers engineering services in the areas of energy, hydraulics, and infrastructure.

