Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) Shares Purchased by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC lifted its position in Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) by 2,776.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,259 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,538 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer LP Unit were worth $1,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Energy Transfer LP Unit during the first quarter worth approximately $16,012,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Energy Transfer LP Unit during the first quarter worth approximately $4,660,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Energy Transfer LP Unit during the first quarter worth approximately $36,683,000. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. purchased a new position in Energy Transfer LP Unit during the second quarter worth approximately $616,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Energy Transfer LP Unit during the second quarter worth approximately $681,000. 55.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Energy Transfer LP Unit alerts:

NYSE:ET opened at $12.55 on Friday. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a 52 week low of $11.68 and a 52 week high of $17.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $32.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.12.

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). Energy Transfer LP Unit had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The business had revenue of $13.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.49 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP Unit will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ET has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Energy Transfer LP Unit from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Energy Transfer LP Unit from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Energy Transfer LP Unit in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $18.00 price objective on Energy Transfer LP Unit and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Energy Transfer LP Unit presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.60.

Energy Transfer LP Unit Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services in the United States and China. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and approximately 12,200 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

See Also: Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer LP Unit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer LP Unit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.