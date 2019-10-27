Enel Americas (NYSE:ENI) Rating Reiterated by Goldman Sachs Group

Enel Americas (NYSE:ENI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a $19.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Enel Americas in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Enel Americas in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Enel Americas in a report on Thursday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Enel Americas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.08.

Enel Americas has a twelve month low of $10.33 and a twelve month high of $18.72.

Enel Americas SA, formerly Enersis Americas SA, through its subsidiaries and jointly controlled entities, is engaged in the electricity generation, transmission and distribution businesses in Chile, Brazil, Colombia, Peru and Argentina. The Company operates through two segments: Generation and Transmission, and Distribution.

