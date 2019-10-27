Endo International PLC (NASDAQ:ENDP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Endo International PLC (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.53 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Endo International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.49 and the highest is $0.57. Endo International posted earnings of $0.71 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 25.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Endo International will report full-year earnings of $2.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.09 to $2.23. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $3.13. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Endo International.

Get Endo International alerts:

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $699.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.60 million. Endo International had a negative return on equity of 129.30% and a negative net margin of 19.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share.

ENDP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Endo International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a $2.00 target price on Endo International and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. BidaskClub raised Endo International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Endo International in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Endo International in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Endo International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.89.

In other Endo International news, Director Roger H. Kimmel sold 25,000 shares of Endo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.09, for a total value of $102,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 123,309 shares in the company, valued at $504,333.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Endo International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Endo International by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 12,127 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Endo International by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 6,434 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its position in Endo International by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 66,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 19,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC grew its position in Endo International by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 94,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 25,625 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ENDP traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.50. The stock had a trading volume of 6,087,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,626,650. Endo International has a 1-year low of $1.97 and a 1-year high of $17.74. The company has a market capitalization of $987.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.55.

About Endo International

Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Generic Pharmaceuticals, U.S. Branded Pharmaceuticals, and International Pharmaceuticals.

Recommended Story: Correction

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Endo International (ENDP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Endo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.