Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) Shares Acquired by Brinker Capital Inc.

Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,799 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENB. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. 53.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ENB. CIBC cut their price target on Enbridge from $57.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank raised shares of Enbridge from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.79.

Shares of ENB stock opened at $36.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.51. Enbridge Inc has a twelve month low of $28.82 and a twelve month high of $38.04. The company has a market capitalization of $74.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. Enbridge had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 8.16%. The firm had revenue of $9.92 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Enbridge Inc will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st were paid a $0.251 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 107.80%.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

