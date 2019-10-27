Empire Resorts (NASDAQ:NYNY) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $9.71

Empire Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:NYNY)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.71 and traded as high as $9.79. Empire Resorts shares last traded at $9.79, with a volume of 29,500 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Empire Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Empire Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Get Empire Resorts alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.58.

Empire Resorts (NASDAQ:NYNY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $60.07 million for the quarter. Empire Resorts had a negative return on equity of 77.24% and a negative net margin of 65.05%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Empire Resorts stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Empire Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:NYNY) by 137.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,756 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Empire Resorts were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.24% of the company’s stock.

About Empire Resorts (NASDAQ:NYNY)

Empire Resorts, Inc engages in hospitality and gaming businesses in New York. The company owns and operates Monticello Casino and Raceway, a video gaming machine (VGM) and harness horseracing facility in Monticello that operates 1,110 VGMs, including 1,090 video lottery terminals and 20 electronic table game positions; Resorts World Catskills, a casino resort located in Sullivan County, New York; The Alder, a 101-room modern lifestyle hotel; and Amenities, a Casino with 332 guest rooms and suites.

Featured Article: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Empire Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.