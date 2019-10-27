Empire Life Investments Inc. Trims Position in Pattern Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:PEGI)

Empire Life Investments Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Pattern Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:PEGI) (TSE:PEG) by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 393,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 177,476 shares during the period. Empire Life Investments Inc. owned 0.40% of Pattern Energy Group worth $10,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Pattern Energy Group by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 47,955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC raised its holdings in Pattern Energy Group by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC now owns 38,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pattern Energy Group by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 68,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Pattern Energy Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pattern Energy Group by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Pattern Energy Group alerts:

NASDAQ PEGI opened at $27.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Pattern Energy Group Inc has a 1-year low of $17.23 and a 1-year high of $28.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.18. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 0.97.

Pattern Energy Group (NASDAQ:PEGI) (TSE:PEG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.11). Pattern Energy Group had a negative net margin of 12.36% and a negative return on equity of 3.00%. The firm had revenue of $135.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Pattern Energy Group’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Pattern Energy Group Inc will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a $0.422 dividend. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. Pattern Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.55%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Pattern Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Pattern Energy Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Pattern Energy Group from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Pattern Energy Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Pattern Energy Group from $23.00 to $23.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.85.

Pattern Energy Group Company Profile

Pattern Energy Group Inc operates as an integrated renewable energy company. The company operates in two segments, Operating Business and Development Business. The Operating Business segment holds interest in 24 renewable energy projects with an operating capacity that totals approximately 4 gigawatts located in the United States, Canada, and Japan.

Featured Article: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pattern Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:PEGI) (TSE:PEG).

Receive News & Ratings for Pattern Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pattern Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.