Empire Life Investments Inc. Purchases 3,639 Shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Empire Life Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,146 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,639 shares during the period. Empire Life Investments Inc.’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $15,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,887,187 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,231,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955,095 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 12,995.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,429,875 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $360,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418,956 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 25,302.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 990,940 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $99,094,000 after purchasing an additional 987,039 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,018,011 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,800,769,000 after purchasing an additional 520,350 shares during the period. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $101,966,000. Institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BDX shares. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. ValuEngine lowered Becton Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $250.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $267.00 to $266.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.55.

In related news, CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 11,532 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.38, for a total transaction of $3,002,702.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 218,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,937,554.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP James C. Lim sold 9,299 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.53, for a total value of $2,450,565.47. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,041 shares in the company, valued at $8,707,294.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,249 shares of company stock worth $9,616,803. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE BDX opened at $244.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $66.38 billion, a PE ratio of 21.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.12. Becton Dickinson and Co has a one year low of $208.62 and a one year high of $264.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $254.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $246.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 5.02%. Becton Dickinson and’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 11.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

